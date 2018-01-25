Tiger Woods shows signs for optimism with opening-round 72 at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – An even-par 72 will hardly register in the pantheon of great or even slightly memorable Tiger Woods’ days at Torrey Pines. In more than a hundred rounds here from his Junior World days to his remarkable professional success, Woods’ 2018 season-opening round looked and felt infinitely better than last year’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to return from back surgery.

Bantering at times with playing partners Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman and their caddies, Woods was very much in spring-training mode, appearing focused but hardly in a life-and-death struggle.

He conveyed less confidence or enjoyment last year, perhaps stemming from his never-ending fear of a back-issue relapse. Pain-free in 2018 following a successful fusion surgery, the back does not appear to be on Woods’ mind even when he had to lash out of the South Course’s potentially injurious rough.

Cool but comfortable conditions brought out a nice-sized Thursday gallery but Woods failed to wow them early when he opened with wayward, bogey-inducing tee shots at the first and fifth.

“I still feel the same excitement, the same nerves, and hopefully one day I’ll be able to play that first hole well,” Woods said. “It’s been not very good since they redesigned it.”

Things picked up steam with a glorious, hard-spinning left-to-right tee shot at the par-5 sixth. A 234-yard 4-iron reached the green, setting up a solid two-putt to a difficult hole location. Woods even raised his putter as the eagle putt approached and caught part of the hole.

From that first birdie, Woods struck long and precise tee shots at the seventh and ninth holes, squashing any concerns about ragged driving. Solid iron shots at the 10th, 11th and 12th put him in cruise control. Woods nearly holed his approach at 10, leaving a 2-footer for his second birdie of the day.

The round highlight came at the 16th where a 188-yard 6-iron from the left-hand tee nearly went in the hole, finishing 8 inches away. An ace there would have been Woods’ fourth PGA Tour hole in one and first in the HD era. He’s made hole in ones in his debut event, at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open, and most famously at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole the following year. In season three on the PGA Tour, Woods aced Castle Pines’ seventh at the now defunct International tournament. But with the CBS crew on a union break, the ace was not caught on camera.

“Both Charlie and Pat both hit 6-irons so I knew it was a good 6-iron for me, just had to throw it up in the air,” Woods said. “Anything that lands over the bunker’s going to be fine and I hit a good one, it was up in the air soft and we just listened for some noise. I hit it the way I wanted to, I hit the shape and traj, and from the replay looked like it almost went in.”

Woods found two fairway bunkers and five greenside bunkers, making par only once.

A deeper dive into his ball striking numbers will have TrackMan geeks noticing a three mph improvement in clubhead speed compared to last year’s Farmers Insurance Open return. That resulted in an 18-yard distance jump on the measuring holes, placing him ninth overall. Woods was 16th in the field on all drives at 299.1 yards.

His smash factor – the ball speed divided by clubhead speed – came in at a matching 1.5 to last year’s number, while his spin axis decreased from 2,472 to 1901, suggesting a consistently straighter ball flight.

Distance was not a problem Thursday nor was driving accuracy. Woods hit 8 of the 14 narrow fairways that are lined with an unusually dense rye overseed of the kikuyu grass.

The seven-time champion in this event was disappointed most in iron play that led to 12 of 18 greens hit in essentially still conditions.

“I just didn’t hit my irons very well today, didn’t hit anything else,” Woods said. “I didn’t give myself a lot of looks out there and consequently I didn’t make a lot of birdies. I didn’t play the par 5s as well either, I believe I played them only even par. So tomorrow hopefully I can drive it a little bit better, hit my irons obviously a lot closer and we’re going to the better side for greens and hopefully I can make a few.”

Considering where he was a year ago, that Round 1 flashed signs and showed statistical cause for hope. Most will keep believing Woods is is going to have a strong season. That he exuded a calm confidence and no fear of a back pain relapse may one day make this one very memorable 72.