Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 71 at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods posted a 1-under 71 on Friday in his second round back in PGA Tour competition to make the cut on the number at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Courtesy of the PGA Tour, here are Woods’ full highlights from Day 2:
Tiger Woods posted a 1-under 71 on Friday in his second round back in PGA Tour competition to make the cut on the number at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Courtesy of the PGA Tour, here are Woods’ full highlights from Day 2:
Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course in La (…)
Scores SEA ISLAND, Ga. – The Jones Cup Invitational annually hosts one of the best fields in amateur golf. This year, nine of the top 50 (…)
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic has been shortened to 54 holes. Sue Witters, LPGA vice president of rules (…)
SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods battled Torrey Pines, the weight of expectations, but mostly himself on Friday as he scratched and clawed (…)
Jon Rahm will become the No. 1 ranked player in the world if he is able to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. But Ryan (…)
Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 71 on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open to make the cut on the number. And he can thank a brilliant finish for (…)
Tiger Woods needed a birdie on his final hole Friday to have a chance to make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open. It would be his first (…)
Tiger Woods is onto the weekend, and he did it with some Tiger grit of old. Woods battled back from an early double bogey Friday, closing in (…)
Tiger Woods is in danger of missing the cut Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open as he struggled on his first nine holes in Round 2 at (…)
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Co-leader Sarah Jane Smith came out to the Ocean Club and worked on her short game for an oh-so-brief time on (…)
Comments