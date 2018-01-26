Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Ryan Palmer leads Jon Rahm by 1 shot at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DEIGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Jon Rahm signs autographs for fans after his the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 26, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) Stan Badz/PGA Tour

Jon Rahm will become the No. 1 ranked player in the world if he is able to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

But Ryan Palmer was not going to let Rahm enter the weekend with the lead and finished play Friday at 11-under for a one-shot lead over Rahm.

Palmer shot a 5-under 67 on Friday, finishing with an eagle and birdie to slip past Rahm atop the leaderboard. Palmer’s eagle on 17 was his second of the day.

“Had an awesome 7-iron on 17,” Palmer said.

Rahm, the defending Farmers champion, shot a six-under, bogey-free 66.

“My short game kept me alive today,” Rahm told Golf Channel.

Luke List and Thursday’s leader Tony Finau are tied for third a 9-under.

Phil Mickelson is T-9 at 6-under after a Mickelson-esque finish on his final two holes. Mickelson finished 18 with a birdie

But that came after his tee shot on 17 hit a spectator.

Mickelson would par that hole.

 

