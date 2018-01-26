Ryan Palmer leads Jon Rahm by 1 shot at Farmers Insurance Open

Jon Rahm will become the No. 1 ranked player in the world if he is able to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

But Ryan Palmer was not going to let Rahm enter the weekend with the lead and finished play Friday at 11-under for a one-shot lead over Rahm.

Palmer shot a 5-under 67 on Friday, finishing with an eagle and birdie to slip past Rahm atop the leaderboard. Palmer’s eagle on 17 was his second of the day.

“Had an awesome 7-iron on 17,” Palmer said.

Rahm, the defending Farmers champion, shot a six-under, bogey-free 66.

“My short game kept me alive today,” Rahm told Golf Channel.

Luke List and Thursday’s leader Tony Finau are tied for third a 9-under.

Phil Mickelson is T-9 at 6-under after a Mickelson-esque finish on his final two holes. Mickelson finished 18 with a birdie

Birdie at the last! Phil Mickelson is at 6 under.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/pnCjwQ9xMx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2018

But that came after his tee shot on 17 hit a spectator.

Get hit by a Mickelson wayward tee ball. Get rewarded. ✍️💯#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/86Wj3zdoYm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2018

Mickelson would par that hole.