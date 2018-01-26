Miguel Angel Jimenez making a run in Dubai, still going strong at 54

Jamie Donaldson still leads the $3 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic, but flamboyant Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez is in danger of stealing the show.

Donaldson and Jimenez were lucky to finish their rounds. Morning fog caused a delay of two hours, 50 minutes, and means half the field will have to resume their second round on Saturday.

Donaldson could not match the form of his first-round 62, but a 3-under 69 kept him at the top of the leaderboard at 13 under. He holds a one-shot lead over China’s Haotong Li. South African Branden Grace holds third place on his own on 11 under.

Jimenez is one of four players tied for fourth at 10 under alongside Rory McIlroy, who still has eight holes to complete of his second round.

Jimenez is in the field courtesy of winning the 2010 Dubai Desert Classic. The 54-year-old returned a 68 to follow his opening 66. He plays most of his golf on the PGA Tour Champions, but still has the talent to match the young guns.

“I still like to play with the young boys,” Jimenez said. “Still like to play on the European Tour. Obviously now I play 90 percent of the tournaments I play on the Champions Tour but I still love to come here to some tournaments.

“The golf course, it’s a golf course where I can defend myself and play and be competitive. That’s what I want to do and see another new generation of guys coming up. I see a lot of faces I don’t know here. That’s good.

“I think I’ve been feeling everything good. Hitting good from the tee, putting good. All the game’s good and especially I play with all the people around, I’m happy to be here and they are happy to see me here.”

Jimenez didn’t head to the range like the rest of the young guns after his round. As always, he had a different kind of postgame wind down in mind.

“I’m going to finish my cigar, going to have a small nap and I’m going to have a beautiful bottle of wine.”

He fully deserved it after two outstanding rounds.