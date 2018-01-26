Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic shortened to 54 holes after Friday delay

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic has been shortened to 54 holes. Sue Witters, LPGA vice president of rules and operations, said they hope to complete the second round on Saturday and the final round on Sunday. If delays from high winds cause additional suspensions, Witters said a Monday finish is also an option.

Play was suspended on Friday at 8:39 a.m. Eastern. Players were experiencing sustained winds of 30-35 mph, and it wasn’t going to to get any better as the day progressed. Officials called play for the day at 10 a.m.

Co-leader Sarah Jane Smith came out to the Ocean Club and worked on her short game for an oh-so-brief time on Friday. With winds whipping north of 40 mph, few players saw much to gain from a day of work at the Ocean Club.

“We looked at a lot of models hoping someone would give us hope,” said Sue Witters, LPGA vice chair of rules and competition, “but if anything it’s gotten worse.”

A dozen players came out to finish their first round on Friday after play was suspended due to darkness. Several made it through five holes in the second round before play was called for the day. Witters said they could not get a ball to rest on the exposed 13th green.

At least year’s Evian Championship, officials controversially wiped out scores after the weather turned south in a hurry. That’s not happening here.

“The difference in Evian were the drastic conditions from what they were playing in and what they would be playing in the next day,” said Witters. “We’ve got wind yesterday and wind today and throughout the week. So tomorrow it’s still going to be windy, it’s just supposed to come down to the point where we won’t have balls moving on the greens. It’s going to be windy; it’s not stopping.”

Brooke Henderson held the first-round lead after a 5-under 68. She bogeyed her first hole to drop into a share of first at 4 under with Smith and Luna Sobron Galmes.

Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The first starting time for the afternoon wave will be at 10:35 a.m. Current weather reports for Saturday morning indicate winds of 25-32 m.p.h. with gusts up to 38 m.p.h. The intensity is expected to drop slightly in the afternoon.

A tournament must complete 36 holes to make it official. It’s worth noting that the first round was not completed before darkness fell.

Pernilla Lindberg played one hole on Friday and believed officials made the right call. A Monday finish would be difficult for players like Lindberg, who are scheduled to compete in the Oates Vic Open, which begins next Thursday in Australia.

A few players braved the conditions at the Ocean Club, including Michelle Wie, who spent time on the practice putting green. Laetitia Beck hit the range for a short period to work on lowering her ball-flight.

The 2013 edition of this event was reduced to 36 holes due to flooding.