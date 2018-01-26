The Forecaddie: Memphis Grizzlies need halftime show involving Braden Thornberry

Last fall, Ole Miss junior Braden Thornberry introduced the world to “folf,” a made-up “sport” that combines football and golf. “Folf” involves hitting a football through field-goal posts with a golf club. Thornberry is quite the “folfer,” and even got the chance to show off his skills during halftime of a Rebels home football game. (By the way, he made the shot, which you can watch below.)

So when Thornberry showed up Friday at the Jones Cup wearing a Memphis Grizzlies pullover, The Man Out Front immediately got an idea.

Say hello to “balf,” a basketball-golf hybrid and (hopefully) coming to a Grizzlies’ halftime show this season.

Why not? Thornberry is the world’s third-ranked amateur, and last year won the NCAA Championship, received the Haskins Award as the nation’s best college golfer, finished fourth in a PGA Tour event (in Memphis!) and helped the U.S. capture the Walker Cup. Oh, and he’s from Olive Branch, Miss., a city on the Mississippi-Tennessee border and about 20 miles from Memphis, and his nickname is “Teddy,” as in teddy bear.

Too perfect, if you ask TMOF, which is why the Grizzlies would be smart to highlight the local talent and give him a chance to drain a half-court shot with a pitching wedge. If he makes, how about throw in a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well?

We already know Thornberry would be on board. Now, Grizzlies, the ball is in your court. Make this happen!