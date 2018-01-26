Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods underway in Round 2 at Torrey

Tiger Woods will be hoping for a weekend spot.

The 42-year-old made his PGA Tour return Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open, taking on Torrey Pines’ South Course and posting a solid even-par 72.

With the cut currently at 1 under, he needs another solid round to avoid an early exit. Fortunately, he turns to the easier North Course (although only by .3 shots in Round 1) on Friday.

Will Woods make the weekend? We will chronicle his quest shot-by-shot below. Enjoy!

• • •

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 203 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:07 p.m. ET): Oh yeah! That one was all over the flag!

This shot lands like 2 feet beyond the flag, rolls about 10 feet and runs up a slope a bit, but it comes back down and the ball rolls back to about 8 feet from the cup. That looks like a quick putt, but it’s a great look. These were the looks Tiger lamented he didn’t give himself enough of yesterday.

ON THE GREEN (1:18 p.m. ET): Nope. Tiger starts that one out to the right and it starts to come back but it actually straightened out or even moved right as it reached the hole and missed right. It seemed like the right read, sometimes you’re just unlucky. Regardless, good opportunity missed and Tiger settles for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 3 (T-89)

Hole No. 11: Par 4, 339 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:53 p.m. ET): On this short par 4, Tiger goes at this one with driver. He evens shows off a recoil! Not really sure where that went, though. It’s not on the green. It’s somewhere in the rough near the gallery.

APPROACH SHOT (12:58 p.m. ET): This one went left and well short. He had 52 yards and that’s a big mistake. Tiger tries to play this perfectly, but from a tough lie, the ball lands on the green and rolls past the back pin over the green and down a hill. That short-game shot will be incredibly delicate, as he’ll be below the level of the green and have very little green to work with.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:01 p.m. ET): That’s about as good as Tiger could do. Plays a high shot that lands just short of the hole and rolls about 10 feet past. Anything else would’ve been incredibly risky. So his short game still looks nice, he just put himself in a bad position.

ON THE GREEN (1:03 p.m. ET): BOOM. Big par save for Tiger. That’s the longest putt he’s made so far this week, and he drizzled it right in. That’s a great sign.

Perfect pace on this par putt.@TigerWoods is even thru 2. pic.twitter.com/ERoCHrTJcq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2018

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (T-88)

Hole No. 10: Par 5, 536 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:34 p.m. ET): Well, that was deja vu. Woods goes WAY left here. Just like yesterday on South No. 1. This was probably a bigger miss left, to be honest. It may be in a different fairway.

Tiger took relief from the media center on 1 North, he was about 60 yards off line from the tee. Good thing he had the Twist Face! pic.twitter.com/Qe1OXdlrZP — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) January 26, 2018

SECOND SHOT (12:41 p.m. ET): Tiger lays up in the right rough. We’ll see if he can capitalize with a wedge.

THIRD SHOT (12:44 p.m. ET): He has to play safe here and does. He finds the green, but he doesn’t challenge the back pin on a ledge from the rough. He’ll have about 40 feet over a ridge for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:49 p.m. ET): Tiger lags beautifully to about a foot and he taps in for par. Not an ideal start, though, because this is a birdie hole if you find the fairway.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-88)

Pre-Round

Tiger finishes his range session.

Range session done. Cleaning the shoes. pic.twitter.com/MTFzpCMAsG — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) January 26, 2018

Some humor for y’all…

Our cameras just captured a bizarre moment with Tiger on the range. (🔊🔊) pic.twitter.com/uyBf5PR3Sb — Skratch (@Skratch) January 26, 2018

Now on the range…

Moving up the bag… @TigerWoods preps to make his run to the weekend. pic.twitter.com/8Tj1EMYduL — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) January 26, 2018

Dialing it in early. pic.twitter.com/SW8uALVvpp — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) January 26, 2018

Tiger is here! He was on the putting green, but now the range is on the docket.

Time to head to the range… pic.twitter.com/5USUfXtvlv — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) January 26, 2018

We are back at it with @TigerWoods for round 2. Warm up begins on putting green. pic.twitter.com/aMTzNXhvDw — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) January 26, 2018

• • •

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN TRACKER

UPDATE No. 2 (1:05 p.m. ET): Jon Rahm has begun birdie-birdie on the back nine at the North, and he is now one off the lead at 6 under. Tony Finau remains in front after playing the first three on the back at the South in even par.

UPDATE No. 1 (11:30 a.m. ET): Round 2 will commence soon. We’ll keep you updated once it begins.