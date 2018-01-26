VIDEO: Tiger Woods drains long putt for critical birdie, gives spirited fist pump

Tiger Woods is in danger of missing the cut Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open as he struggled on his first nine holes in Round 2 at Torrey Pines’ North Course.

Well, if he does end up finding his way to the weekend … we know the catalyst.

The 42-year-old has not made any putts of length so far at Torrey – his longest had been maybe a 10-footer – but that changed in a surprise moment Friday.

Woods left himself a long putt from the fringe over a ridge for birdie at the North Course’s par-4 first (his 10th of the round), and he promptly drained the snake!

And gave a fist pump!

THERE IT IS!@TigerWoods starts his back 9 with a BANG! Friday fist pumps. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/iNmxeOlujQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2018

Oh yes, we’ve missed this.

Woods still has a ton of work to do in order to make the cut, but we’re glad he showed us another nice glimmer to store in the memory bank in his first PGA Tour start in a year.