WATCH Tiger Woods make clutch closing birdie to make Farmers cut

Tiger Woods fired a 1-under 71 on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open to make the cut on the number.

And he can thank a brilliant finish for helping him do so.

Woods made a double bogey early in his second round at Torrey Pines’ North Course to fall to 2 over and three back of the cut. He entered No. 1 (his round started at the 10th) still 2 over. It looked like he needed a 3-under 33 on his final nine to make the cut.

That’s exactly what he produced.

The closing 33 included a final birdie at the ninth, and it was certainly clutch. Woods actually flailed his drive right on the par 5. But he recovered from there and made a beautiful two-putt to put himself into the weekend.

Take a look:

A birdie at the last for @TigerWoods! He shoots 33 on his back 9 to move inside the cut line. It wasn't easy. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zWFDingLXp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2018

He may be 42 years old, but Woods is still showing that he can be clutch.