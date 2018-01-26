Tiger Woods makes cut at Torrey Pines after late surge, final-hole birdie

Tiger Woods is onto the weekend, and he did it with some Tiger grit of old.

Woods battled back from an early double bogey Friday, closing in 3-under 33 to post a 1-under 71 in the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open to make the cut on the number at 1 under.

The late surge included a two-putt from over 60 feet at the par-5 ninth for a closing birdie (Woods started his round at No. 10 on Torrey Pines’ North Course).

In his first official PGA Tour start since this event last year – when he missed the cut by four shots – Woods is not in for an early exit.

After a ho-hum even-par 72 at Torrey Pines’ South Course in Thursday’s opening round, Woods seemed to struggle even more with his game in Round 2.

Somehow he summoned the grinding Tiger of old to survive the cut.

“It was a grind,” Woods said. “I fought hard.”

The 42-year-old hit just three fairways and nine greens Friday at the North Course. A ton of nifty play around and on the greens ultimately saved Woods.

But before we get to that, we have to look at how he got himself in a hole early Friday.

For the second straight day, he missed his opening tee shot well left. The wayward tee ball would force him to lay up at that opener, the par-5 10th, and settle for par.

At the very next hole, Woods missed a drive left and had about 10 feet for par. He calmly drained his longest putt of the week to that point to remain at even par.

But calamity struck at the par-4 13th. Woods once again flailed a drive far left, and this one ended up in a ravine. He was forced to take a penalty for an unplayable, knocked his third left of the green, chipped to 15 feet on the fringe and missed the putt.

The double bogey landed hard, pushing Woods back to 2 over and in critical danger of missing the cut (he was now three back of the cutline).

He spent the rest of his opening nine fighting, and would post five straight pars to go out in 2-over 38.

Three off the cutline entering his final nine, Woods appeared he’d be headed for a Friday trip to the airport.

But then he got just the glimmer of hope he needed at the par-4 first.

Having not made a putt over 10 feet all week, Woods didn’t stand much of a chance as, from the fringe, he faced a birdie putt of about 50 feet over a slope.

Nevermind. Woods sent a roar through the crowd when he surprisingly drained the putt, and then added a fist pump.

“It was nice to get one to fall in there and get something positive going,” Woods said.

THERE IT IS!@TigerWoods starts his back 9 with a BANG! Friday fist pumps.

A few scrambles later, Woods had himself another birdie at the par-5 fifth – he nearly holed an eagle chip but settled for birdie after it ran a few feet by. Suddenly, Woods was even par.

He entered the par-4 sixth two off the cutline, and put himself in dire straits when he left himself a short-sided shot in the right rough. But he played a spectacular flop that landed softly on the green and rolled within a few feet for a crucial par save.

Heading into the final three holes, Woods was now one off the cutline after it dropped back to 1 under.

He took advantage of the drivable par-4 seventh by launching a drive just left of the green and once again playing a delicate short-sided shot from the rough to close range. He coaxed in the 3-footer for birdie to move to 1 under and inside the cutline.

His short game was saving him, and it seemed like the weekend was imminent.

That’s when it almost fell apart.

At the par-3 eighth, Woods hit a poor tee shot and came up short. Finally with a simple chip again, he failed for the only time all day as his ball raced by the hole and off the green. He couldn’t get his 20-footer for par from the back fringe to drop and he was now Even and back above the cutline.

Needing a birdie at the par-5 ninth to be secured a spot on the weekend, Woods knocked his drive into the right rough. From 216 yards out, though, his ball hit short of the green and bounced over a mound to reach the surface.

With a two-putt from around 60 feet for birdie a possible big deal, Woods hit a beautiful lag to a couple of feet.

He tapped in for birdie to finish at 1 under. When he reached the clubhouse, he was tied for 59th, and he finished the round T-65.

So there are still two days to go, but what have we learned so far from this performance in this first official start back? Plenty.

Woods’ showing at Torrey has been instructive in that he still has a lot of work to do with his driver. After showing off an impressive game off the tee at last month’s Hero World Challenge, Woods gave us erratic driving over these 36 holes.

He hit eight fairways on Thursday, and it felt like less, and he was all over the place off the tee Friday.

His miss most of Thursday was left, before going right late. His left tendency came back with a vengeance on his first three drives Friday, and then the right miss emerged again later in that opening nine.

The misses went both ways from there on out.

Woods showed plenty of crispness with the irons, but he certainly lacked distance control. And his Thursday post-round critique that he didn’t hit enough approach shots close carried into Friday.

But the man’s short game has been a revelation.

Woods constantly was chipping and pitching on Friday. There were a number of manageable ones that Woods simply knocked to tap-in range (which is no easy task). And he left himself short-sided often and nailed every single one.

Some he made the prudent play swell to avoid further damage, and on others he played brilliantly to close range for huge saves.

None was bigger nor more impressive than his up-and-down at the sixth.

His flub at the eighth was horribly timed and a sore spot, but it was the only one. His short game generally saved him over the 36 holes.

“My short game’s been good all week,” Woods said. “That part’s been solid.”

His putter was nothing sensational, but it’s looked solid over the two days. And he did start to make putts of some length Friday, with that 10-footer early and the 50-footer for birdie in the middle of the round. Overall, he needed just 24 putts in Round 2.

Woods certainly struggled with his game over these two days, but he has showed plenty of flashes. For a guy who hadn’t competed in a PGA Tour event in 12 months, there has been a lot to like.

Especially that late surge and grind to survive to the weekend.

As for what this all means for Woods’ comeback, you’d have to think if anything the optimism has grown after these two days.

Still, Woods has a long way to go to reach his old winning form.