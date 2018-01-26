Tiger Woods on Round 2 at Torrey Pines: 'It was a grind'

Tiger Woods needed a birdie on his final hole Friday to have a chance to make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open.

It would be his first cut since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, 889 days ago.

Only one problem, his second shot on the final hole of the day landed about 70 feet from the hole at the par-5 No. 9 on Torrey Pines North.

Woods found whatever it was he needed and rolled about a 68-foot putt on his third shot – leaving himself with a sure two-footer for a birdie and a ticket to play this weekend.

“It was a grind. I fought hard,” Woods said in a Golf Channel interview after his 1-under 71 in Round 2. “Typical, me going out there and fighting for what I can get. I felt good.”

Woods, who shot a 72 Thursday in his first PGA Tour round in nearly a year, said his return at Torrey Pines has been a challenge.

“I knew I needed to to 2-under par just to be safe, which is crazy to think about, that there are what, 70-plus guys within eight shots of the lead, which is crazy,” he said.

Woods did land several solid chip shots, along many of his putts were from the 40-feet and plus range. He hit nine greens in regulation and made 24 putts on his round.

“My short game has been good all week that part has been good. Solid. It was just trying to get used to the firmness of the greens. We can hear the ball land from the fairway,” he said.

With his spot on the right side of the cut line all but assured, Woods said he has a lot work on during his two more rounds this weekend.

“Everything. I’ve been away from the game for a couple of years. It’s nice to get out there and compete again. Hopefully, I’ll be around for the weekend to be able to compete and play and keep building.”