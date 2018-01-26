Tiger Woods returned to the 2018 PGA Tour Thursday with an even-par 72 in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Here is the television information for the Farmers Insurance Open:

Today: 2:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 2-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Woods, Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman tee off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern today from the 10th tee on Torrey’s North Course.

He’s seven off the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open after a three-birdie, three-bogey day.

