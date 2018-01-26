Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Today's TV info for Tiger Woods, Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods returned to the 2018 PGA Tour Thursday with an even-par 72 in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Here is the television information for the Farmers Insurance Open:

Today: 2:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 2-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4-7 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel; 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Woods, Patrick Reed and Charley Hoffman tee off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern today from the 10th tee on Torrey’s North Course.

For those following on a second screen, the Golfweek.com Tiger Tracker and live blog will be fully activated today and follow the tournament live until the final hole on Sunday – with or without Woods.

He’s seven off the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open after a three-birdie, three-bogey day.

Courtesy of the PGA Tour, here are Woods’ full highlights from Day 1:

