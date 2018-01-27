Alex Noren seizes first 54-hole lead on Tour at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – There was a golf tournament being played at the opposite end of the leaderboard from Tiger Woods on Saturday, even if many fans were too focused on the seven-time champion to notice.

At one point the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard was as crowded as the nearby I-5 freeway at rush hour, with six players tailgating at the top. By day’s end, everyone but Alex Noren had slipped away, leaving the 35-year-old Swede alone in the lead at 11-under-par.

Noren has never held a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour but is a nine-time winner in Europe, including five titles in the last two seasons. He will have a large pack in pursuit for Sunday’s final round, with 16 players within four strokes of his lead.

“One of the best tee to green rounds I’ve ever had,” was Noren’s verdict on his Saturday 69, to go with earlier rounds of 70-66. He exudes a cool Scandinavian attitude to his own lack of fame.

“I don’t care too much if they know me or not,” Noren said. “It’s quite nice if they don’t know me. But they’re very nice to me.”

The hottest hand in golf, Jon Rahm, stumbled late, rinsing his approach to the final hole as he struggled to a 75 that left him four shots back. If Rahm successfully defends his title he will oust Dustin Johnson from the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, a feat he will have achieved in just 39 starts as a professional.

Rahm began the day one behind Ryan Palmer, who shot 73 and sits one behind Noren. Palmer, a three-time Tour winner, hasn’t claimed a title since the 2010 Sony Open but will be the sentimental favorite on Sunday. He took time off last year as his wife Jennifer was treated for breast cancer and then he underwent shoulder surgery in October.

“It’s exciting,” he said after the round. “I’m enjoying playing the game a lot right now.”

The biggest move of the day came from J.B. Holmes, who played his last 10 holes in a blistering 8 under to shoot 65. He sits at 9 under with Michael Kim, who used to pay $10.50 a month to play junior golf at Torrey Pines.

“I feel super comfortable at this place,” Kim said.

Jason Day, the 2015 champion, made an early charge up the leaderboard, going out in 33 before three back nine bogeys derailed the former World No. 1. He sits at 8 under alongside a group that includes Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Tour rookie Beau Hossler.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson entered Saturday four back and stayed in touch early but a closing nine of 41 for 76 not only dropped him out of contention but also out of a potential final round pairing with Woods. He sits T-44, nine strokes off the pace.

Mickelson at least fared better than Grayson Murray, who didn’t break 40 for either nine. He went 43-40 (starting on the 10th hole), which included a nine on the par-5 sixth hole.