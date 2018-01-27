Jim Nantz: Tony Romo will receive a PGA Tour exemption in near future

Tony Romo playing in a PGA Tour event? According to Jim Nantz, it could happen this season.

“He’s going to play in a Tour event,” Nantz told Golf.com at the PGA Merchandise Show. “He’s going to get an exemption in the next — let’s just say two months. So he’s going to put it out there on the line.”

Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster, is a near-scratch golfer. He competed in the Western Amateur last summer, where he missed the cut with rounds of 80-82. His first round was capped with back-to-back triple bogeys while his second round included a one-shot penalty for slow play.

He has also tried to qualify for the U.S. Open several times but failed, including last year when he failed to make it past local qualifying.

Romo will tee it up as a celebrity in the AT&T Pebble Pro-Am next month.

“He’s a golf fanatic,” Nantz said. “He actually carries a putter with him on the road, even up into the booth. Sometimes I see him over in the corner, he’s practicing his stroke as we’re in commercial and he’s all in on the sport.”

Nantz didn’t elaborate on which event would extend Romo a sponsor exemption, but some likely candidates include the Valero Texas Open and Dean & DeLuca Invitational, both in the Dallas area, and the new event in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

NBA star Stephen Curry was the most recent athlete from another sport to compete in a high-level pro event. Curry played in last year’s Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour and missed the cut by 11 shots.