Nelly, Jessica Korda watch brother keep family tradition with Australian Open win

The Korda family collected their third Australian Open title when Sebastian Korda clinched the junior crown on the 20th anniversary of his father Petr’s Grand Slam title. Older sister Jessica won her first LPGA title at the 2012 Australia Women’s Open.

Sebastian, 17, carried on his father’s trademark scissor-kick before the trophy ceremony.

Nelly Korda was a grateful for a late tee time at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic so that she could stay up late to watch her younger brother’s final match with her mother. Jessica, who underwent jaw surgery over the offseason, said the family was spread out watching the match from their couches. The four-time LPGA winner was in Jupiter, Fla., while Petr watched from his couch in Bradenton. Jessica, posted a photo of all three Kordas doing their scissor-kicks. Who did it best?

“Dad since he’s original,” Jessica said in a text. “We’re just copies.”

Sebastian particularly wanted to win for his father’s 50th birthday. Petr, who was also heavily involved in his daughters’ golf careers, often caddying, is his son’s coach. Sebastian told reporters he watches his father’s 1998 victory at least once a month on YouTube for motivation.

Nelly opened with a 1-under 72 at the Ocean Club and begins her second round at the weather-shortened event at 3:26 p.m. eastern time. She’s four back of current leader Danielle Kang.