Players battling elements, boredom at shortened Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic

PARADISE, ISLAND, Bahamas – LPGA layers had 27 hours to kill while play was suspended due to roaring winds at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. Ryann O’Toole is up “quite a few grand” in Baccarat at Atlantis Resort.

“Took down the house at the casino,” she said.

Caroline Masson believes she might be the only person on the island who didn’t pack a bathing suit. Danielle Kang snacked on Ben & Jerry’s with Michelle Wie and immersed herself into Harper Lee’s Go Set a Watchman. Lizette Salas shopped for a condo and did her taxes.

Brooke Henderson did her best to stay mentally sharp after two early-morning wake-up calls. The Canadian star battled back from a 2-over start on the first three holes to finish even par in her second round. Her 5-under 141 total after two rounds gives the five-time winner a one-shot lead over World No. 1 Shanshan Feng, who was midway through her second round when play was halted due to darkness.

Lexi Thompson headlines a group of players at 3 under. Thompson stopped on her ninth hole of the day while Kang (73) and O’Toole (69) are the only ones at 3 under who have completed their second rounds.

LPGA officials shortened the event to 54 holes after most of Friday was deemed unplayable. Play was delayed until 11:14 a.m. on Saturday and stopped at 5:54 p.m. A cut will be made on Sunday to top 70 and ties, and the final round will extend into Monday if necessary.

Henderson said the new Ping G400 she has her in bag is penetrating the wind better than her old driver. She also has a new Ping 7-wood, 5-wood and wedges. The windswept week has been a mental grind for Henderson and older sister/caddie, Brittany.

“Couple times I feel like we could have done a better job,” said Henderson, “but overall, like even par in today’s conditions, I feel like we chose the right club most of the time.”

Kang, the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA champion, said she “stole” her brother’s caddie, Dale Smith for the start of the season. This is their first week together, a true test given the trying conditions.

“He’s very calm and collected,” said Kang, “and, you know, he just keeps telling me – I was kind of panicking in the middle because I don’t like being rushed, especially in this condition, and we were getting timed, and I’m not feeling comfortable … And he was like, ‘Just breathe.’ ”

Rookies Luna Sobron Galmes (-3) and Maria Torres (-2) continue to impress. Michelle Wie, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull are five shots back at even par. Hull had played only one 18-hole round prior to this week after spraining her ankle just before Christmas. She had to take three weeks off from golf after that. She opened the second round with a double bogey on Friday, saying she feared she might whiff on the first tee when a big gust blew during her downswing. Hull played the next 17 holes in three under to shoot 72 and sits five shots back.

Cheyenne Woods posted a 1-under 72 to make the cut at 5 over, following in the footsteps of her famous uncle. She and Tiger spoke after he played in the Bahamas late last year and they exchanged words of encouragement.

“Let’s see who can finish better this week,” Cheyenne said with a smile.