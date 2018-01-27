Rory McIlroy remains on course for victory at Dubai

Rory McIlroy remains on course for his first win in 15 months entering Sunday’s final-round play of of the $3 million Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The four-time major winner sits on 19 under par after Round 3 Saturday, just one shot behind China’s Li Haotong. France’s Alex Levy and Haydn Porteous of South Africa are another shot back in third place.

McIlroy, a two-time Dubai Desert Classic winner, held the 36-hole lead after completing his second round early Saturday. He birdied five of his final seven holes to post a 64 and hold a two-shot lead. He couldn’t match that form when he began his third round. However, a 4-under 68 has put him in good stead heading into the final 18 holes.

The former OWGR No. 1 has much to play for if he believes in omens. The last two Dubai winners have gone on to win the Masters. Danny Willett did so in 2016, while Sergio Garcia followed Willett last year. Garcia is nine shots off the lead, while Willett’s slump continued with a missed cut.

McIlroy’s last win came in the 2016 Tour Championship. He never really got going last year because of a rib injury, although he had two second place finishes in the BMW SA Open and British Masters.

“I’m looking forward to it,” McIlroy said. “I showed that even whenever I didn’t have my best stuff today I was able to battle around and get in at a decent score. So hopefully I have a bit of a better game tomorrow.

“The back nine’s been good to me this week. I just need to figure out how to play the front a bit better.

“It would be great to put my name on that trophy for a third time. This is one of my favorite tournaments of the year, a place I’ve always done well at, some good memories.

“Maybe that experience of winning a couple of times around here, being in contention quite a lot, will help me tomorrow.”

Li is also looking for his first win since 2016, when he won the Volvo China Open. He proved that was no fluke with a third-place finish in last year’s Open Championship.