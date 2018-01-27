The Forecaddie: McNealys to make Pebble Beach a family affair

Last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge, The Forecaddie spent some time walking PGA West with the McNealys. Maverick, 22, was competing on a sponsor exemption while parents, Scott and Susan, and youngest brother, Scout, followed along outside the ropes.

Maverick McNealy will tee it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on another sponsor exemption, only this time Scott and Scout will join him inside the ropes. Scott McNealy, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and now executive chairman at Wayin, will be his oldest son’s amateur partner while Scout, a Baylor commit, will caddie for his dad.

“I can’t wait,” said Maverick, who won 11 times at Stanford and earned his Web.com Tour card via Q-School last December. “It’s going to be so much fun to have those guys inside the ropes. Obviously, my dad has meant so much to me and my golf career.”

Scott McNealy, who has played the Pebble Beach event before and made the cut a few years back, told The Man Out Front that he’s playing to an 8-handicap these days. He also recently switched into 14 Callaway clubs, just like his son. And per Maverick, Scott has been “tipping it out” in recent rounds to prepare.

“He’s been grinding pretty hard,” Maverick said.

No matter the score, it will be a memorable experience for the McNealy family.