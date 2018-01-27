Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks for Saturday run at Farmers

Tiger Woods is playing his first weekend on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Woods, 42, posted rounds of 72-71 to make the cut at 1 under on Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open. Now, Woods will look to make a run on Moving Day at Torrey Pines’ South Course, where he’s won eight times.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 1:10 p.m. ET, and Golf Channel will broadcast the event from 2-3:30 p.m., followed by CBS from 4-7 p.m.

We’ll follow the action all day, including tracking Woods’ round shot by shot, as the third round of the Farmers takes place in La Jolla, Calif.

• • •

Hole No. 13: Par 5, 614 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:01 p.m. ET): Fore! Tiger misses right and he’s now missed 11 of his last 12 fairways.

• • •

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 504 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:41 p.m. ET): After two left misses off the tee, Tiger goes with driver and misses the fairway right. Two-way misses are never good.

APPROACH SHOT (1:48 p.m. ET): Good shot here as Tiger finds the green. He’ll have 9 feet or so left for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (1:53 p.m. ET): Buckets. That should get him going, but he’ll need to straighten his tee shots out.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 3 (1 under overall)

• • •

Hole No. 11: Par 3, 221 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:27 p.m. ET): After an opening par, Tiger misses this tee shot left, as well. Even worse: he’s short-sided about 45 feet away.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:36 p.m. ET): From 45 feet away in the rough to 45 feet away on the green as Tiger chips way by the hole. It was a tough shot, but still not a very good shot from Woods.

ON THE GREEN (1:38 p.m. ET): Par save misses and Tiger drops a shot with bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (Even par overall)

• • •

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 416 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:10 p.m. ET): Tiger goes with 3-wood off the 10th tee and pulls this one WAY left.

APPROACH SHOT (1:18 p.m. ET): Big lash from 157 yards out from the rough. Misses the green right and finds the sand.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:22 p.m. ET): Tiger blasts out about 12 feet past.

ON THE GREEN (1:24 p.m. ET): Big par save to start the day. Good sign for Tiger, who has been solid on the greens this week.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even par thru 1 (1 under overall)

• • •

Round 2 highlights