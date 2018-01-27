Tiger Woods climbs Farmers leaderboard with hard-fought 70 in Round 3

For as much as Tiger Woods struggled hitting fairways and greens Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open, he made up for it with great play on and around the greens.

Playing the weekend in a PGA Tour event for the first time since the Wyndham Championship, Woods hit just three fairways and nine greens but battled to card a 2-under 70 around Torrey Pines’ South Course and climb the leaderboard.

“Gross,” Woods said when asked to describe his round.

Woods was trying to record his first score in the 60s at Torrey Pines since he shot 69 in the third round of the 2013 Farmers Insurance Open, which he won. But a 7-footer for birdie slid by low and right at the par-5 ninth hole and Woods capped his day with a par.

“I tried hard as I possibly could out there,” Woods said. “I didn’t have much.”

Woods pulled his opening tee shot, at the par-4 10th hole, way left and missed his first five fairways before finding the short stuff off the tee at the par-4 17th. He also missed six greens on the first nine, including on both par-3s, which he played in 2 over.

But the short game saved him. Woods had back-to-back up-and-down par saves on Nos. 14 and 15. On No. 14, he drained a 20-footer to card his par. Each of his three first-nine birdies came form mid-range, including from 10-15 feet on each of the par-5s.

Woods turned in 1-under 35 after a birdie at the par-5 18th.

On the front nine, Woods made five straight pars before hitting the green in two shots at the par-5 sixth, where he made birdie. He save par with a great flop shot from behind the green at the par-3 third and nearly holed at chip for birdie at the par-4 fourth.

He almost holed another birdie shot from off the green with his pitch at the par-3 eighth hole.

In all, Woods needed just 26 putts to get through his third round.

“I hope to make (Sunday’s round) a little bit easier on myself than I did today,” Woods said.