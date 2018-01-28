J.B. Holmes slammed on Twitter for excruciating delay on No. 18 at Torrey Pines

J.B. Holmes entered the final hole of regulation at Torrey Pines needing an eagle to get to 10 under and catch clubhouse leader Jason Day.
One of the longest hitters on Tour, Holmes had 238 yards to the pin after his tee shot. Somehow, it took him approximately four minutes to select a club, after which he laid up and left himself 60 yards to the hole. It was a puzzling decision considering the circumstances, made worse by holding up playing partners Alex Noren in a critical moment.
Holmes’ chipped to 12 feet for birdie – Noren made par to stay at 10 under and Ryan Palmer made birdie to join the three-way playoff with Day.
Holmes was immediately skewered on Twitter for the lengthy delay.
