J.B. Holmes slammed on Twitter for excruciating delay on No. 18 at Torrey Pines

J.B. Holmes entered the final hole of regulation at Torrey Pines needing an eagle to get to 10 under and catch clubhouse leader Jason Day.

One of the longest hitters on Tour, Holmes had 238 yards to the pin after his tee shot. Somehow, it took him approximately four minutes to select a club, after which he laid up and left himself 60 yards to the hole. It was a puzzling decision considering the circumstances, made worse by holding up playing partners Alex Noren in a critical moment.

Holmes’ chipped to 12 feet for birdie – Noren made par to stay at 10 under and Ryan Palmer made birdie to join the three-way playoff with Day.

Holmes was immediately skewered on Twitter for the lengthy delay.

Asked JB Holmes if he regretted taking so much time to play his second shot on 18, while icing Alex Noren: “No, I was still trying to win. So that’s part of it.” — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) January 29, 2018

I'm cool if Alex Noren pushes JB Holmes into the lake — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) January 28, 2018

come on @PGATOUR allowing JB Holmes 3mins 56 secs to hit his second shot on the 18th simply highlights why rounds take 6 hours on tour (Alex Noren hit his shot in 26 secs) ET rules v PGA Tour rules!!! #golf #golfchat — Chris Stockdale (@stockyinoz) January 28, 2018

Awaiting the start of the playoff at the @FarmersInsOpen. J.B. Holmes is currently trying to decide which pencil to use to sign his scorecard. — Dave Ongie (@DaveOngie) January 29, 2018

I just went from liking J.B. Holmes to not liking him. That is bad for the PGA Tour. — Roddy222 (@Roddy222) January 28, 2018