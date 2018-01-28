PHOTOS: Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour at Farmers Insurance Open

By: Bill Speros | January 28, 2018 6:13 pm
Tiger Woods was back this weekend, finishing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego, Calif., at 3 under following his round of 72 on Sunday.
It was Woods’ first complete PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in August of 2015.
“It was tough conditions out there. Tough scoring,” he told CBS after his round Sunday. “I wanted to shoot something like a 65. I thought that might be a playoff number.”
That Tiger was thinking playoff tells the golf world he’s serious about this comeback. “Very pleased,” Woods answered when he was asked to assess his weekend. “After not playing for a couple of years and coming out here on the tour, playing a solid four days, I fought hard for these scores.”
Here’s a look at his weekend in photos:
-
-
Tiger Woods on the 11th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course Sunday. (AP/Gregory Bull)
-
-
Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 12th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines South Sunday. (AP/Gregory Bull)
-
-
Tiger Woods remains a fan favorite, as evidenced by this reaction from the fans after his round on Sunday at Torrey Pines. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods said he was thinking “playoff” when he began his round on Sunday. The Old Tiger is back – at least in part. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
-
-
Tiger Woods said he was “very pleased” with his play during the Farmers Insurance Open this weekend. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)
-
-
Tiger Woods was not please after he missed this putt in Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open Saturday. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
-
-
Tiger Woods will be looking forward to his next stop on the PGA Tour – the Los Angeles Open at Riviera Country Club in just three weeks. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods make up for some issues with his driver by a solid short game and putting play at Torrey Pines. Here, he ponders a putt on the 5th green Saturday. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods plays his second shot from the rough on the 12th hole Saturday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods attracted big crowds all week at Torrey Pines. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods had many reasons to smile this weekend at Torrey Pines, finishing 3 under in his first full tournament on the PGA Tour since August of 2015. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods packed the gallery on No. 10 Friday. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods plays a shot out of the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods exits the ninth hole after finishing the second round. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
-
-
Tiger Woods was all smiles after he made the cut on Friday. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
-
-
There was frustration aplenty for Tiger Woods after many of his tee shots this weekend. He hit only 17 fairways. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods fires a shot out of the rough on the 17th hole Friday. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
-
-
Tiger Woods walks on the 15th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
-
-
Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods walk to the 16th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
(Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
-
-
What is this man thinking? Tiger Woods had a lot on his mind Thursday during the 1st round of Farmers Insurance Open. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Comments