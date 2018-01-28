PHOTOS: Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods was back this weekend, finishing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego, Calif., at 3 under following his round of 72 on Sunday.

It was Woods’ first complete PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in August of 2015.

“It was tough conditions out there. Tough scoring,” he told CBS after his round Sunday. “I wanted to shoot something like a 65. I thought that might be a playoff number.”

That Tiger was thinking playoff tells the golf world he’s serious about this comeback. “Very pleased,” Woods answered when he was asked to assess his weekend. “After not playing for a couple of years and coming out here on the tour, playing a solid four days, I fought hard for these scores.”

