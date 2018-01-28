Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods begins final round at Torrey Pines 3 under

Tiger Woods won’t be in contention today at Torrey Pines, but he is position for a top-25 finish with a strong run in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course.

Playing his first weekend on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, Tiger Woods grinded to shoot 2-under 70 Saturday.

Woods hit just three fairways and nine greens, but still managed to climb the leaderboard. Woods, 42, will enter the final round at 3 under.

He tees off today at from No. 10 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time. We’ll be following his round shot-by-shot right here.

