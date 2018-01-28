Tiger Woods 'very pleased' after finishing 3 under in PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods completed his first full PGA Tour event in nearly 900 days on Sunday, shooting an even par 72 and finishing the Farmers Insurance Open at 3 under.

Woods shot 72-71-70-72 and was T-27 when his round ended on the Torrey Pines South course in San Diego, Calif. He carded four birdies Sunday.

Woods had described his Round 3 Saturday as “gross.”

“I played a lot better today. It was tough conditions out there. Tough scoring,” he told CBS after his round Sunday. “I wanted to shoot something like a 65. I thought that might be a playoff number.”

That Tiger was thinking playoff tells the golf world he’s serious about this comeback. “Very pleased,” Woods answered when he was asked to assess his weekend. “After not playing for a couple of years and coming out here on the tour, playing a solid four days, I fought hard for these scores.”

Woods struggled with his driver all four rounds, hitting just 17 fairways of 54 opportunities. He tied the lowest number in his PGA Tour career in an event in which he made the cut.

🔊 ⬆️@TigerWoods talks about his week back and next steps as he continues to dial in his game. pic.twitter.com/rLa2UcGuRC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 28, 2018

However, his short game – especially his chipping – made up for most of those troubles as he showed plenty of “Old Tiger” flash throughout the event – especially when he rallied on Friday to make the cut and early Sunday before the elements and some likely fatigue took hold.

Woods might have finished with an even lower score, but a fan yelled during his putting stroke on the par-5 No. 13.

some idiot just yelled in Tiger's backswing. Totally ridiculous. Uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/HA7fbWD393 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 28, 2018

While Woods was never in contention, he flirted with the second screen of the CBS/Golf Channel leaderboard, cracking the top 20 at T-17 when he was 5 under after 12 holes. The last time Woods went the distance on the PGA Tour was at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2015.

Woods said last week his main focus is on Augusta and the Masters in April. He is scheduled to play again at the Los Angeles Open in three weeks (Feb. 15-18) at Riviera Country Club.

His to-do list is simple: “Everything.”

“I’m excited to get this one under my belt.”