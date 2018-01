Tiger Woods hit a great wedge into the par-5 13th hole and left himself about nine feet for birdie Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

His birdie chance was ruined when some rabble-rouser in the gallery shouted out during the middle of his putting stroke. Woods was obviously heated but kept his composure as nearby fans shouted out to eject the offender.

Tiger went on to birdie the next hole and get to 1 under on the day through five.

