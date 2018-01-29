My Bag: Alex Noren, Farmers Insurance Open

The clubs Alex Noren used at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open:
DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana W Series 80X shaft
HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana W Series 90X shaft
IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
