My Bag: Alex Noren, Farmers Insurance Open

The clubs Alex Noren used at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open:

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 60TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana W Series 80X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Apex (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana W Series 90X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex Pro (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees), with  True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

