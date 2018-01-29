Cause and effect: Tiger returns, ratings rise

CBS reported increased ratings for weekend coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Final-round coverage on the network rose 38 percent from a year ago, with a 2.9 rating and 6 share in overnight metered markets. That was CBS’ strongest final-round performance at Farmers since 2013, when Tiger Woods won the tournament.

Third-round coverage garnered a 2.3 rating and 5 share, a year-over-year increase of 53 percent.

The rating represents the percentage of households tuned to the event, while share identifies the percentage of household televisions in use that were tuned to the tournament. Each point equates to 796,800 households.

The growth in viewership no doubt reflects the presence of Woods, who completed all four rounds in a PGA Tour event for the first time since August 2015. Golf Channel, which aired the early coverage, also reported some of its strongest numbers since the 2017 Farmers, Woods’ previous comeback attempt. He missed the cut last year and did not appear in CBS’ weekend window.