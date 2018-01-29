Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Yes, there’s a golf tournament going on at TPC Scottsdale this week, as well. And this year’s edition of the Waste Management Phoenix Open has a nice field lined up to compete.

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and two-time defending champion Hideki Matsuyama highlight the field.

The key to success on the 7,266-yard, par-71 TPC Scottsdale is hitting greens and making birdies. As evident by past winners, ballstrikers tend to fare well here. Remember, this course underwent a redesign after the 2015 tournament, so place extra emphasis on the last two years here.

Here are my top-25 fantasy-golf options for this week’s Phoenix Open:

1. Hideki Matsuyama: Two-time defending champion and two other top-4s here since 2014. That means just four players have beaten him at TPC Scottsdale in four tournaments. Coming off T-12 at Farmers and owns four top-5s worldwide since new Tour season started.

2. Jordan Spieth: His T-9 last year in Phoenix was his second top-10 at this event. His T-18 at Sony snapped a streak of seven straight top-9s. Ranked sixth in SGTTG and leads Tour in GIR.

3. Jon Rahm: Faded late at Farmers and tied for 29th. Still two wins and a runner-up in last four events. Followed his T-5 as an amateur in Phoenix in 2015 with a T-16 in his pro debut at TPC Scottsdale last year. Ranked eighth in SGTTG.

4. Rickie Fowler: Coming off a missed cut at Torrey Pines, but he has a good track record at TPC Scottsdale, including runner-up finishes in 2010 and ’16. Tied for fourth last year here.

5. Zach Johnson: Has put together six straight top-25s to begin this season. T-14 or better in two WMPO starts since the redesign.

6. Webb Simpson: Four top-10s in Phoenix, including a runner-up last year. Coming off a T-36 at CareerBuilder, his worst finish since the Dell Technologies Championship last fall.

7. J.B. Holmes: As long as he’s done hitting his second shot on No. 18 at Torrey, he should do well at TPC Scottsdale, where he owns four top-10s, including a T-6 in 2016. Third on tournament’s all-time money list. Jumped to second in SGP this week.

8. Marc Leishman: Has six top-8s in last nine worldwide starts. Solid T-24 last year at TPC Scottsdale.

9. Daniel Berger: Owns two top-10s in Phoenix and is starting to find momentum with top-14s in Hawaii to start the year.

10. Byeong Hun An: Coming off a T-6 in Dubai and has three top-8s in Phoenix, including a sixth-place showing last year.

11. Justin Thomas: Nothing worse than T-22 this season, but has missed two straight cuts in Phoenix.

12. Phil Mickelson: Owns three wins and seven other top-10s at WMPO, and hasn’t finished worse than T-16 since the redesign. Just needs to figure out the driver more.

13. Harris English: Has found life with top-11s in each of the past two weeks. Now heads to TPC Scottsdale, where he was ninth in 2014 and third in ’16.

14. Alex Noren: Coming off a playoff loss to Jason Day at the Farmers and ranks second on Tour in SGTTG.

15. Matt Kuchar: T-32 last time out, in Abu Dhabi, and has made just two official Tour starts this season with no top-10s. But was T-9 last year, his second top-10 at WMPO. Ranked sixth in GIR.

16. Brendan Steele: Hasn’t finished better than T-20 since Malaysia last fall, but has three top-10s at TPC Scottsdale, where he’s yet to miss a cut in seven starts.

17. Tony Finau: T-22 in WMPO debut in 2015, but has missed the cut in each of the past two editions. Enjoying a nice season, though, with four top-16s, including a T-6 last week at Torrey Pines. Ranked ninth in SGTTG.

18. Charles Howell III: Not quite the track record in Phoenix that he has in some other West Coast Swing spots, but still posted top-10s here in 2010, ’14. Coming off a T-6 at Farmers.

19. Kyle Stanley: Closed Farmers in 78 to finish T-51 and kill some momentum from a T-10 at Sony. Won this event in 2012, but nothing better than T-36 since the redesign. Ranked T-13 in GIR.

20. J.J. Spaun: Tied for sixth last year in Phoenix, where he is based. Has posted four top-25s this season.

21. Gary Woodland: Has gone T-7, T-12 in his first two Tour starts of the new year. Missed cut last year in Phoenix was his second MC in eight trips. Ranked eighth in SGP.

22. Francesco Molinari: Opened in 68 at Torrey before falling to T-45. Eighth at Hero before that. T-22 in last trip to Phoenix, in 2015. Ranked 16th in SGTTG.

23. Cameron Smith: Best finish in Phoenix is a T-42 last year, but he hasn’t finished worse than T-20 in his last eight worldwide starts.

24. Scott Piercy: Three top-8s at TPC Scottsdale, but nothing better than T-45 since the redesign. Coming off T-6 in Palm Springs.

25. Ryan Moore: Hasn’t pegged it since T-6 in Mexico. Owns three top-6s in Phoenix and had cracked the top 20 in four straight trips before T-61 last year.