Golf fans react to Woods' return: 'Great to have you back, Tiger'

Golfweek readers reacted to Tiger Woods’ play this weekend at Torrey Pines via our Facebook page. Here are some of their comments, subject to editing for space, content and clarity.

“He knows the strength of his game. He listens to his body. He will start winning. Play within your strength, and it will be as it should be. It’s all about what you now to make a new beginning, to become ‘Tiger Woods World Champion Golfer.’ Play on, Tiger.” – Leonard Mortera

“They should give Tiger Woods a percentage of the gate. Look at that crowd this week, and (how can) you say it’s not because of Tiger Woods?” – Charles Mcbryde

“He needs to put more faith in himself and his own body more than the faith he has placed in the surgeons who keep messing with his spine. If he just concentrated on his overall fitness/mobility and the advice from physical therapy experts, he could probably gain back his full potential. Am not a golfer, but I do know a whole lot about keeping strong, mobile and stable because of severe scoliosis and subsequent spinal issues. Without any surgery. Hope he can make it back 100 percent again. 🏌‍⛳” – Pamela Towart

“He was 100 percent correct. A 65 would have gotten him (into the playoff). With that said, the fact that he was able to scramble and putt so good … hoping he gets some precision back so he can get into contention. Go, Tiger!” – Mark Ziarnik

“Tiger did great. Struggled off the tee and still got around a very hard golf course. A lot to build on leading up to the Masters. Keep grinding, Big Cat!” – Tim Barke

“Great to see you play again. Only reason I watched! Keep playing and tell the PGA Tour you will take 30 percent of their sponsorship.” – Pete Peterson

“Reminds me of the old saying ‘reality has no place in the great golfer’s mind.’ As long as he keeps thinking he can shoot low, he will win again.” – Mark Vukasin

“It seemed like he had a good chance to shoot a good number until he had to wait for 25 minutes to hit his tee shot on No. 3. I see some low rounds in his future.” – Eric Crews

“Feel like his golf swing is getting better. If he can stay healthy and get his driving back to a good level, he can win on tour this year. Great to have you back, Tiger.” – Jim Smithburger

“I think he did great. But he should get a swing coach.” – Kathy Hawes

“Just glad to be able to watch him play again.” – Bunki Arline

“Shake the rust off Tiger, you’ll win the next one.” – John Laino

“Seeing that Sunday red is pure nostalgia.” – Joshua C Strickland