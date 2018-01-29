Golfers leveled a storm of criticism at J.B. Holmes after he took more than four minutes to set up his approach shot on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines Sunday.

Holmes needed an eagle to get to 10 under and catch clubhouse leader Jason Day.

One of the longest hitters on Tour, Holmes had 238 yards to the pin after his tee shot. After a 270-second delay to choose a club, he laid up and left himself 60 yards to the hole.

It was a puzzling decision considering the circumstances. Meanwhile, partner Alex Noren was left waiting to hit his second shot. He would have won the tournament with a birdie on the par-5 hole.

Here is a sampling of the reaction of golf pros on social media:

