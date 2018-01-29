Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
My Bag: Jason Day, Farmers Insurance Open

My Bag: Jason Day, Farmers Insurance Open

My Bag: Jason Day, Farmers Insurance Open

The clubs Jason Day used at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 460 (10.5 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shaft; (52, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

