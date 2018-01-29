Live blog: Jason Day, Alex Noren face off in Monday playoff at Farmers

Four days weren’t enough to determine at winner at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open. So Jason Day and Alex Noren will continue a sixth playoff hole Monday beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Day and Noren joined Ryan Palmer at 10 under at the end of regulation Sunday at Torrey Pines. Palmer then made par at the first playoff hole to bow out of the playoff. Day and Noren went on to halve four more playoff holes, including two with birdies, before action was suspended because of darkness.

Day is searching for his first PGA Tour victory since the 2016 Players Championship while Noren is trying to win on the PGA Tour for the first time, though the 35-year-old has won nine times on the European Tour.

Jason Day and Alex Noren prepare for their extended playoff at the @FarnersInsOpen. https://t.co/KyXEKOb1Dq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 29, 2018