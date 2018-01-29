The Forecaddie: Expect Juli Inkster three-peat as U.S. Solheim Cup captain

The LPGA will announce the 2019 U.S. Solheim Cup captain on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET. The Forecaddie said last August that Juli Inkster was primed for a three-peat after that thrashing in Des Moines. The Man Out Front would now be stunned if the 57-year-old didn’t get the nod for an unprecedented third term.

Inkster, of course, is 2-0 at the helm, orchestrating the biggest comeback in Team USA history three years ago in Germany. Last summer’s dominating performance in Iowa solidified her as the ultimate players’ captain. The seven-time major winner knows how to get the most out of each member of her team. Inkster’s get-to-work, lunch-pail approach helped stop the bleeding for Team USA after losses in 2011 and ’13.

Last September the Ladies European Tour named Catriona Matthew as captain. She’ll lead the troops in her native Scotland Sept. 13-15 at the PGA Centenary Course at The Gleneagles Hotel. The Forecaddie has also heard changes are being made to the European team’s selection criteria, making it easier to qualify off the Rolex Rankings by increasing it from four to five automatic spots. Players must also now compete in eight LET events between Solheim Cups, an increase of two events.

The changes should not only strengthen the European team but the overall tour as well.