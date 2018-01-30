A victory for Jason Day and a runner-up finish for Rory McIlroy have catapulted both former world No. 1 golfers into the Official World Golf Ranking Top 10 this week.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods surged 108 spots from No. 647 to No. 539 after his first full PGA Tour event since August of 2015.

Day defeated Alex Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open on the sixth hole of a playoff that began the day before. McIlroy was in contention all weekend in Dubai before falling one stroke short to Haotong Li.

Day, who was No. 1 a year ago at this time, leaped four sports and now sits at No. 10. Monday, the 30-year-old Australian claimed his first victory since the 2016 Players Championship some 20 months ago.

Injuries and poor finishes pushed McIlroy, 28, out of the top-level of the OWGR in 2017. That was the first year since 2008 in which he failed to win a pro event. McIlroy moved up three spots to No. 8.

Woods finished T-23 at Torrey Pines and continued a rise that began after he fell all the way to No. 1119 last year just prior to the Hero World Challenge in December.

Dustin Johnson kept his hold on the No. 1 overall ranking, although No. 2 Jon Rahm closed the gap. Rahm had a chance to wrest the top spot from Johnson but came up short in the final round of the Farmers.

This is the 50th consecutive week Johnson is ranked No. 1. Woods holds the record for the longest run atop the rankings – 281 weeks – from June 12, 2005 to October 30, 2010, as well as the most weeks overall in the No. 1 position at 683.

Li’s victory pushed him become the first Chinese man to ever break the world’s top 50. He rose 28 slots to No. 32.

OWGR Top 20:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.72 (Avg. Pts.)

2. Jon Rahm (ESP) 9.55

3. Jordan Spieth (USA) 8.80

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.01

5. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 7.40

6. Justin Rose (ENG) 7.39

7. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.65

8. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 6.09 (+3)

9. Brooks Koepka (USA) 6.00 (-1)

10. Jason Day (AUS) 5.80 (+4)

11. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 5.66 (-2)

12. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 5.59 (-2)

13. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 5.43 (-1)

14. Marc Leishman (AUS) 5.19 (-1)

15. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 4.81 (+3)

16. Alex Noren (SWE) 4.75 (+3)

17. Paul Casey (ENG) 4.58 (-2)

18. Pat Perez (USA) 4.50 (-1)

19. Matt Kuchar (USA) 4.44 (-3)

20. Brian Harman (USA) 3.83

Related Waste Management Phoenix Open set for another record crowd

[lawrence-related id=777915667