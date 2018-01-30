President Trump 'cheats like hell' at golf, says LPGA star

As President Trump prepares to deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday, he is facing a critique of his golf game from a surprising source.

LPGA player and long-time Trump pal Suzann Pettersen tells Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang the president “cheats like hell” on the golf course in an interview that offers a look at her long-standing relationship with Trump.

“I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.” said Petterson, who has 15 LPGA victories and has known Trump both on and off the golf course for more than 10 years.

Pettersen says Trump skips putts, replaces his ball and doesn’t care much about rules. She still likes Trump as a person and said the president is a fun partner with whom to play golf. She does not agree with many of his policies.

“I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there,” Pettersen said with a laugh.

“When Trump hits the ball into the woods, it ends up in the middle of the course?” she was asked. “Every time,” she answered.

Pettersen added that Trump is also known for often skipping over his final putt, apparently to avoid having to worry about adding a stroke to his scorecard.

Trump’s 3 handicap has faced much criticism.

“He always says he is the world’s best putter. But in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80,” she told the newspaper.

Pettersen said she has stayed in touch since Trump took office.

“Every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship someplace. I just laugh.”