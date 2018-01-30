Tony Finau signs endorsement deal with Ping

Tony Finau, one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour and the winner of the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, has signed an endorsement deal with Ping. Under the terms if the agreement, Finau, 28, will use at least 11 Ping clubs and the company’s bag. He will continue to wear Nike apparel and footwear.

Finau began using several Ping clubs last season, including iBlade irons and an i200 3-iron. Last week at the Farmers Insurance Open he averaged 325.6 yards per tee shot using one of the company’s new G400 MAX drivers. For this PGA Tour season, his driving average is 328.8 yards.

“Tony is very charismatic and has tremendous character,” Ping president John K. Solheim said in a news release. “He’s great with the fans and well-respected by his fellow Tour players. He’s one of the most athletic players on tour who uses his strength to generate a lot of power -– he can really hit the ball a long way and has the overall game to become a consistent winner on Tour. We’ve developed a great relationship with him in the last year as he’s looked to play the best equipment available for his game. We believe it’s a great fit for both of us.”

Finau finished last season ranked 19th on the FedEx Cup point list, had eight top-10 finishes and earned $2,838,629 in prize money.