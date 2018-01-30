Weatherman moves into golf with Bluetooth-connected umbrellas

ORLANDO – Rick Reichmuth, a meteorologist, was frustrated with the umbrellas available in the market. So he decided to create his own.

The result: Weatherman umbrellas.

“I looked everywhere for a solid umbrella that would last, and I came up short every single time,” Reichmuth said. “I realized that I know what a good umbrella should be, so I could just make one. That’s how it all started. My guarantee: Weatherman won’t ever make anything short of an amazing umbrella.”

Weatherman launched in November with two umbrellas, a collapsible version and a stick version.

“And we sold out within 10 days,” said Reichmuth, now the company’s CEO.

Weatherman has added two golf-specific umbrellas to its stable: a 62-inch version ($89) and a 68-inch version ($95).

So what makes these umbrellas special? The two highlights involve the Weatherman app. On days the weather calls for it, the app will notify the user to bring an umbrella. If the user loses or misplaces the umbrella, a locator feature on the app reveals the umbrella’s location via Bluetooth technology.

“On days that it is going to rain, you get an alert that tells you to bring your umbrella,” Reichmuth said. “And If you don’t remember where you put it, you can hit locate and it tells you where it is.”

The golf umbrellas also feature industrial-strength fiberglass to prevent breaking and inverting, teflon-coated fabric and UPF 50+ protection. A large mesh pocket offers handy storage, and a silicone-coated rib allows golfers to hang a towel from it.

The umbrellas are available on the company’s website, weathermanumbrella.com. Reichmuth wants to keep a direct-to-consumer strategy for his regular umbrellas but has a desire to get his golf umbrellas into pro shops.