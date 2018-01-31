Product: Bushnell Hybrid laser rangefinder and GPS

Price: $399.99

Specs: Laser and GPS yardages, LCD display, water resistant

Available: April 2018

Goal

Combining the accuracy of a laser with the big-picture information provided by a golf GPS, the Bushnell Hybrid tries to give players at every level all the information they need on the course.

The Skinny

As long as there have been well-made laser rangefinders and GPS devices that provide accurate yardages, the debate among golfers has simmered: Which one should you buy?

Elite players often favor the precision associated with lasers, but those units require a direct line of sight to the target. If a tee shot is wayward or there is something between the player and the target, laser rangefinders are not ideal. GPS units are great at showing distance to hazards, and most display yardage to the front, middle and back of a green, which is all some recreational players worry about. But GPS units typically can’t tell exactly how far a player is from the hole.

Bushnell’s Hybrid tries to solve this dilemma by combining a simple GPS system into a compact laser rangefinder. The company has offered GPS/laser systems in the past, but this is the first that presents data from both functions in the viewfinder. When a player sees the flag and presses the button on top of the unit, they will see the distance to the flag plus the GPS measurements to the front and back of the green, giving a more complete picture of where the hole is located in relation to the putting surface.

Like the Pro X2 laser rangefinder that was released last year, the Hybrid has Jolt, a feature that makes the unit vibrate in a player’s hand when it locks in on the flag, so players know they have hit the target with the laser. It is also water resistant, has 5X magnification and is accurate to within 1 yard from as many as 400 yards away.

The GPS system is pre-loaded with more than 36,000 courses in 30 countries. The Hybrid can use Bluetooth to update its course data and automatically recognizes the course and hole being played. The Hybrid continuously displays the hole number along with front, middle and back yardages on the side of the unit.

The Hybrid does not come with a slope function that provides “playing” distances based on uphill and downhill targets.

The Hybrid uses two batteries, one for the laser and a rechargeable USB battery for the GPS functions. Starting fully charged, the GPS battery can work up to 16 hours.