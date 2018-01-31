Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Hideki Matsuyama. Can you say three-peat? Just four players have beaten him here in the last four editions combined. Plus, he’s playing well again and was T-12 at Farmers last week. Also like: Zach Johnson and Webb Simpson. ZJ hasn’t finished outside the top 25 this season and has two top 14s in two years here since the redesign. Simpson has also started the season strong and has four top 10s here, including a runner-up a year ago.



Zach Johnson and Webb Simpson. ZJ hasn’t finished outside the top 25 this season and has two top 14s in two years here since the redesign. Simpson has also started the season strong and has four top 10s here, including a runner-up a year ago. Sleeper: Harris English. Enters this week riding two straight top 11s. Also has two top 10s here since 2014.

Harris English. Enters this week riding two straight top 11s. Also has two top 10s here since 2014. DraftKings bargain: Beau Hossler. Throw out a poor finish at Torrey Pines and Hossler has been a great value these last couple of weeks. Something tells me he puts four rounds together this week and finds the top 10.

Beau Hossler. Throw out a poor finish at Torrey Pines and Hossler has been a great value these last couple of weeks. Something tells me he puts four rounds together this week and finds the top 10. Fade: Bubba Watson. Just not the same player he once was. Nothing inside the top 50 so far this season.

Kevin Casey

Jordan Spieth. His T-18 at Sony was his worst finish since the PGA Championship. Prior to that, Spieth had gone 2-2-T7-T7-8-T3-9. Clearly he’s in form, and his two previous starts in Phoenix have produced top 10s. And Spieth is hungry for a win, as he hasn’t gotten one since the Open Championship. Also like: Webb Simpson and Zach Johnson. Webber is a total course horse with zero finishes outside the top 15 in five starts here since 2011. Last year, that top 15 was a playoff loss. His game has also been pretty hot in the last few months. While not as potent as Simpson here, Johnson has top 15s the last three years in Phoenix. He’s subtly been one of the most high-producing consistent golfers in the world of late, with finishes between T-8 and T-23 in his last six starts. High potential reward, low risk with both these guys.

Webb Simpson and Zach Johnson. Webber is a total course horse with zero finishes outside the top 15 in five starts here since 2011. Last year, that top 15 was a playoff loss. His game has also been pretty hot in the last few months. While not as potent as Simpson here, Johnson has top 15s the last three years in Phoenix. He’s subtly been one of the most high-producing consistent golfers in the world of late, with finishes between T-8 and T-23 in his last six starts. High potential reward, low risk with both these guys. Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. OK, his record here is a caution, as he’s missed the cut in his last two starts in Phoenix and never had a finish better than T-30. But I like his current form too much. For a guy who will be marked well in the lower half of the field, it’s pretty remarkable to see that his last four starts, and six of the last seven, have been top 30s. That’s a pretty attractive option down here.

Kevin Streelman. OK, his record here is a caution, as he’s missed the cut in his last two starts in Phoenix and never had a finish better than T-30. But I like his current form too much. For a guy who will be marked well in the lower half of the field, it’s pretty remarkable to see that his last four starts, and six of the last seven, have been top 30s. That’s a pretty attractive option down here. DraftKings bargain: Peter Uihlein ($6,800). The 2010 U.S. Amateur champion and former World Amateur No. 1 will keep getting my attention as a bargain. He’s been streaky of late – either missing the cut or finishing top 20 – but that means you can ride him to a big finish if he’s having a good week. I feel another one of those is coming in Phoenix. If so, he may very well contend to win the tournament.

Peter Uihlein ($6,800). The 2010 U.S. Amateur champion and former World Amateur No. 1 will keep getting my attention as a bargain. He’s been streaky of late – either missing the cut or finishing top 20 – but that means you can ride him to a big finish if he’s having a good week. I feel another one of those is coming in Phoenix. If so, he may very well contend to win the tournament. Fade: Justin Thomas. While the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year draws on the raucous crowd here, it hasn’t led to results. He’s missed the cut the last to years at this place. Aside from Kapalua, Thomas has been playing well. But this course doesn’t seem to fit him and it’s tough not to be weary of a streaky guy on a track that hasn’t suited him.

Dan Kilbridge