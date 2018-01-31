From Mickelson to Monahan, new 9-hole pro-am format a big hit

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – When PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan walked off the 18th green Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale, he was all smiles.

It’s hard to complain when you’re playing golf, benefiting the community and building relationships for five hours under a picture-perfect sky in Arizona. The fact that he and his fellow amateurs got to play with not one but two PGA Tour pros – Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker – made the day even better.

Of course, a new pro-am format implemented by the PGA Tour, called 9&9, made that possible.

Beginning officially this year, a tournament hosting a pro-am with four amateurs may request to utilize an alternate format whereby one professional plays the first nine holes and a second professional plays the second nine holes, according to the 2017-18 Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations. Additionally, professionals will have the option to request 18 holes (up until the commitment deadline) until all the first nine-hole positions are filled.

Monahan said the feedback has been very positive so far.

“All the players like it and I think all the sponsors like it,” Monahan said. “Anytime you play 18 holes, it’s hard to keep 100-percent energy level. (With this new format) you get 100-percent energy level from the pro on the front nine, you get 100-percent energy level on the back nine. Our experience, you had Phil bring our guests to the 10th tee to introduced them to Brandt, so if you wanted to see Brandt and Phil interacting and have that experience, it was really positive.

“… With some of our pro-ams where you have a morning wave and an afternoon wave and you have four amateurs and you’re playing in the dark; that’s not the best experience for the amateur and it puts that pro in a tough spot. So you start to think through, what are our alternatives?”

The 9&9 idea is an idea that has been talked about for years. Last year, a test run of the format was done at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis. After that, the idea gained momentum, Monahan said, and will now be used several times this season, beginning in Phoenix.

“I wasn’t involved in it, but I loved it,” Mickelson said. “I did it in Memphis last year and I thought it was really a great thing. Especially in Memphis where it was so hot and difficult to play all 18 holes, it went over really well. And then to do it here, I didn’t know we were going to do it anywhere else. … I think it’s a win-win. I think it’s a win for the amateurs because they get a two-pro experience and it’s a win for the professionals because they have more time to get ready and prepare for the event.

“And it also isn’t just using the same 50 guys every week, it’s using over a hundred pros, so I hope that it takes hold a little bit more, because I think it’s a good thing for everybody involved.”

Jordan Spieth is a fan of the 9&9, as well. He said with the new format, he’s able to partake in the pro-am and still have time in his day to practice. But he adds that it ultimately only matters if the sponsors like it.

“I’m a fan as long as the sponsors are enjoying it, too,” Spieth said. “They’re the reason we are here. A lot of times we get caught up in what the players want and we forget about why we actually have this. … I thought it was a good idea when it was proposed last year, just within the PAC because I thought the sponsors might actually enjoy it more. The opportunity to have somebody very engaged for nine holes and you get another guy fully engaged for nine holes versus sometimes it just gets long and for us players, it’s fantastic because I’ve got the rest of the day now that I can go out there and get work done.

“A lot of times pro-ams you don’t feel like you actually have an opportunity to get practice in that day. Between trying to go to the gym, trying to rest and the round itself, the day goes by very quickly. Then all of a sudden you’re starting on Thursday. So the opportunity to go out there this afternoon and actually be able to get some good short game work in, allowed me to kind of plan my week a little bit better to get prepared.”

So far, so good for the 9&9.

“Wednesday is something that our sport has that no other sport has and we want to continue to do everything we can to make it the best experience we can, so I think this is just one step,” Monahan said. “There is a significant number of tournaments that you’ll see in this format this year, and you’ll see that continue to grow.”