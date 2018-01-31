J.B. Holmes on slow play at Torrey: 'I didn’t realize how long it was taking'

J.B. Holmes had a rough Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open that included him missing out on a playoff spot by one shot.

But that was the least of his worries.

Holmes became embroiled in a slow-play controversy when from the fairway on the 72nd hole – the par-5 18th at Torrey Pines’ South Course – he took 4 minutes and 10 seconds to hit his second shot.

Many golfers chiming in were furious, and it didn’t help matters when after the wait from 238 yards out, Holmes ended up laying up. (Especially odd as Holmes needed an eagle to catch clubhouse leader Jason Day.)

The problem, besides the slow play, is that Holmes’ inaction kept playing competitor Alex Noren waiting forever in a crucial spot. The Swede proceeded to airmail the green after waiting and settled for par. He got into a playoff with Day (and Ryan Palmer), but ended up falling to Day after six extra holes.

The harsh comments about Holmes’ actions that Sunday have followed in the aftermath.

On Monday, Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte caught up with Holmes to get his thoughts about what transpired.

Holmes said that he was waiting for wind gusts to die down so he could play a 5-wood to the green (before ultimately deciding to lay up).

“I didn’t realize how long it was taking,” Holmes told Rosaforte. “We (Holmes and caddie Brendan Parsons) were just trying to make the best decision to play.”

As for whether he feels bad about if it affected Noren…

“If it bothered Alex, he could have said something and he could have hit,” Holmes said. “If I messed him up, I apologize. He still made a good swing. He smoked it. I don’t understand what the big hoopla is all about. I was just trying to give myself the best chance to win the tournament. I didn’t want to mess anybody up.”

Will Holmes’ explanation ease the criticism coming from players and fans?

Only time will tell, but for now the question lingers.