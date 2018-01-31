Man in serious condition after being hit, dragged by golf cart at Phoenix Open

A man appears to be in a hospital in serious condition after a harrowing incident.

Per The Arizona Republic, a man was struck and dragged more than 30 feet by a golf cart Tuesday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The man was reportedly under that cart and dragged the 30 feet after being hit.

The incident occurred on the driving range at TPC Scottsdale. The Scottsdale Fire Paramedic bike teams used medical golf carts to respond to the scene. The man was treated for injuries on his abdomen and back before being taken to Scottsdale Honor Healthcare Trauma Center.

While accidents happen, this is certainly an odd situation. We’re hoping for the best for this man as he recovers from a strange and scary situation.