Reduce, reuse, recycle: Rickie Fowler debuts special lid for Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rickie Fowler will debut a special Puma Golf hat for this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. Fittingly, the hat is made from 100-percent recyclable material.

It’s a sustainable spin on Puma’s P 110 Snapback Cap, which features a three-dimensional embroidered ‘P’ logo, flexfit 110 technology for one-size-fits-all comfort and a moisture-wicking performance sweatband.

The special hat is available in two color options, green with a white logo and white with a green logo. Available now for $28.