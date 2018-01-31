Rory McIlroy gets name misspelled on Starbucks cup

Spelling is hard, even if it’s with a four-letter word.

Rory McIlroy is one of the most famous golfers in the world, owns four majors titles and has a pretty short and simple first name in terms of spelling.

Apparently that wasn’t enough for one Starbucks barista to get it right. McIlroy presented some hilarious evidence Wednesday that not everybody gets his first name right…

So close…. A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:14am PST

The “I” instead of the “Y”? Same thing!

But yeah we certainly know this Starbucks employee isn’t the world’s biggest golf fan. What’s next? “Jorden” Spieth? “Tigar” Woods? “Fil” Mickelson?

The possibilities are endless…