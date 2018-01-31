Club: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge

Price: $169 with KBS High-Rev 2.0 115 Wedge shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 GEC grip.

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel. Lofts: 58, 60, 64 degrees

Available: March 2

Goal

With a unique shape and extra grooves, the TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge is designed to provide extra versatility and performance on awkward greenside shots.

The Scoop

When experienced wedge players are faced with awkward lies, little green to work with or are forced to hit a flop shot, they often manipulate their sand wedge or lob wedge to expose more bounce and add loft. Years of practice teach them how to slide the club under the ball and use the whole hitting surface to pull off a variety of shots. With the release of the Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge, TaylorMade believes it has created a lob wedge that gives short-game artists a tool to maximize their creative powers.

Cast from soft 8620 carbon steel, the Hi-Toe has, as its name suggests, more hitting area high and in the toe section of the face. That is where the ball often makes contact with the face on flop shots and pitch shots, so designing the head this way makes it easier to produce solid contact.

The club’s 17 grooves not only extend from just about the leading edge to the top of the hitting area, they also were designed to extend farther from heel to toe so the grooves can help grab the ball and spin it no matter where contact is made.

The added mass near the topline pulls the center of gravity upward, which allows golfers to keep the ball relatively low on chips and bump-and-run shots hit with a square face.

The sole of the Hi-Toe also is unique, having a crescent shape created by the heel and toe relief, with ample bounce near the leading edge. Golfers should be able to open the face and get the leading edge under the ball, even on tight lies, then take advantage of the bounce to keep the club from digging into the turf or sand.

Like other Milled Grind wedges, the Hi-Toe’s sole is created by a computer-controlled milling machine passing a rapidly spinning tool over the club, shaving away tiny ribbons of steel with each pass. That is what creates the lines that are visible on the bottom of the club. TaylorMade said this process helps ensure that every Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge is identical.