Brandel Chamblee is confident he can fix Tiger Woods’ problems off the tee very, very quickly.

Speaking on the Golf Channel Podcast Wednesday, Chamblee said “honest to God” he could fix Woods’ driving issues in “two minutes.”

During the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods hit just 17 of 56 possible fairways – the fewest he has ever hit in a full, four-round PGA Tour event.

“I mean, I’m convinced, honest to God, if Tiger walked out here tomorrow, I would have Tiger driving the ball straight in two minutes. Two minutes. Two minutes. Because there’s no way he can’t do – all he needs to do is move three inches to the right in his backswing. That’s it. It’s game over from there,” Chamblee said.

“He stays centered, and he drops down, and he turns left, and it’s like one bleeds into the next which causes another problem, which causes another problem, which requires another compensation. And you’ll never drive it good there,” Chamblee added while speaking to host Will Gray.

Chamblee said that Woods is the “most underpaid athlete in all of sports” and is “convinced that Tiger can contend and perhaps win an event or two” during this current comeback.

