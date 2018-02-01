Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Denny Hamlin scores win on No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass - with some help

Denny Hamlin, 2016 DAYTONA 500 champion, tees off at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass alongside the Harley J. Earl trophy. Photos provided by Daytona International Speedway. Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR driver and 2016 Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin enjoys golf almost as he does racing.

Hamlin, who plays a 4.2 handicap, stopped by TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Wednesday leading up to Speedweeks and the start of the 2018 NASCAR season.

Hamlin and PGA Tour player Sam Saunders took their best shots at the par-3, 137-yard “Island Green” at TPC Sawgrass, one of the most recognizable holes on Tour.

Saunders granted Hamlin a mulligan after his first shot went long, Hamlin was able to save par while Saunders bogied.

The 60th Daytona 500 takes places place on Feb. 18 and will be televised by Fox. The 2018 Players Championship takes place at  TPC Sawgrass May 10-13.

 

