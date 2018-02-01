VIDEO: Jon Rahm nails Xander Schauffele's golf ball, sends it rocketing off green

It’s rare, but there are times when crazy scenarios occur in golf and all is OK.

Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele got a glimpse of that Thursday.

The star 20-somethings are paired together in the opening two rounds of this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open and proved their talents with first rounds of 4-under 67 (Rahm) and 3-under 68 (Schauffele) to put themselves in the top 10 when they reached the clubhouse.

But the day did include one crazy moment.

On the par-4 second (the group’s 11th), Schauffele stuffed his second shot to 6 feet. Rahm was up next and from 100 yards appeared to hit a solid shot, until…

What are the chances? These guys are good, but to hit a playing competitor’s ball on the fly like that … the odds must be astronomical.

But as we teased at the top, all turned out just fine. If you watched closely, when the two golf balls came in contact, it was Schauffele’s that bounded over the green and Rahm’s that spun back.

With Schauffele’s ball being at rest when Rahm’s came barreling in, Schauffele by the rules simply replaced his ball as close as possible back to the original spot.

As in, Schauffele did not play his ball from over the green but instead put it back some 6 feet from the hole where it originally was and played from there as if nothing ever happened.

Rahm was a little less fortunate in that his ball caromed back 33 feet short of the hole and he had to play from there. It looked like that without the ricochet, Rahm would’ve spun his second shot inside 10 feet.

Still, if Rahm’s ball was the one that had rocketed off the green after it initiated the ricochet in this instance … he would’ve had to play it from where it ended up beyond the surface. So we’re glad that didn’t happen.

Anyway, both made par on the hole.

An anti-climactic conclusion to a bizarre scene. But we’re guessing they’ll take it as Rahm and Schauffele are sitting pretty in the clubhouse.