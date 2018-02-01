Lincicome hosts laid-back charity Pro-Am days after Pure Silk-Bahamas win

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. – Brittany Lincicome has yet to come down from her cloud. She began the 2018 LPGA season with a victory in paradise under the glow of stadium lights. Four days later she was hosting one of her favorite days of the year – the Brittany & Friends Celebrity Pro-Am benefitting her local First Tee.

Both were childhood dreams – first the winning and then sharing the wealth.

“She always said I’m going to give it back,” said Lincicome’s mother Angie.

Funding a golf career of any kind is costly, and Lincicome was aware from a young age how much her parents sacrificed to get her to the LPGA. Even the buckets of balls at their local course added up, her father said.

Not long after The First Tee of St. Petersburg opened, Lincicome found herself involved with the program through friends. Nine years ago the idea was hatched to create a tournament fundraiser. On Thursday, major winners Brooke Henderson and In Gee Chun were among the pros who donated their time to Lincicome’s neighborhood cause.

“In this event truly not one person is getting paid,” said Lincicome, who in addition to current and former LPGA and PGA Tour pros had former Major League Baseball players Tim Wakefield and John Kruk in attendance along with former NHL player Vincent Lecavalier.

Thousands of local kids go through the city’s First Tee program annually and construction is nearly complete on a $650,000 mentoring facility at Twin Brooks Golf Course, where Lincicome frequently played in junior events.

“Just a safe place for them to do homework and learn some golf along the way,” said Lincicome, who recently bought five minutes away.

Working with children seemed natural for Lincicome as her parents have operated A Child’s Choice Day Care Center for the past 29 years.

“That’s why she likes naps from 12 to 2,” said Angie. “Everybody in our life sleeps from 12 to 2.”

Full celebrity crew from @Brittany1golf charity event. Super relaxed and fun setting. Proceeds go to local The First Tee of St. Petersburg. pic.twitter.com/Sfg1uY3sVg — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) February 1, 2018

Angela Stanford and Sandra Gal were in St. Pete to help and have their own charity initiatives that rely heavily on LPGA pros.

“It’s everything,” said Gal. “I couldn’t do it without them. Every time they all come out to support my event, I’m so grateful … teary grateful.”

Gal hosts her charity event to benefit the Volunteers of America of Florida on the day after the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. It was after a long talk with Morgan Pressel in Asia several seasons ago that Gal felt encouraged enough to dive in. Proceeds from the tournament go to creating homes for the homeless and covering other basic needs.

Stanford believes that if she had been a senior in high school when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, her college career might have taken a backseat. Instead, the TCU grad was already a multiple-winner on the LPGA when her mom’s battle began. To help fill the gap for families who struggle to make ends meet after a cancer diagnosis, Stanford created a scholarship program.

Her Let Your Let Shine event has raised over $125,000 in scholarships since 2012. There are currently 12 students from the program enrolled in school.

“I have always believed that you should help other players and reciprocate,” said Stanford, who would like to see even more crossover between PGA Tour and LPGA pros.

Linicome’s laid-back event, held at one of her home courses, Renaissance Vinoy Golf Club, mirrored her fun-loving personality.

The 32-year-old, two-time major winner hasn’t changed much since she joined the LPGA in 2005. Her boat is bigger and she’s married now. But she still gets excited when someone recognizes her at the grocery store.

Fellow tour pro Kris Tamulis lives down the road from the Vinoy and practices with Lincicome so much they sometimes eat three meals together.

Tamulis marvels at her friend’s ability to treat everyone the same.

“I have never once been with her where (someone) could’ve said something negative about her,” said Tamulis.

Before Lincicome left the airport after her Pure Silk-Bahamas victory, she had over 100 text messages on her phone. She didn’t want to open the messages, however, because she wanted to see how high the number would get once she turned on her data at the Atlanta airport.

The final tally was 257 texts, and Lincicome replied to every single one. To do otherwise, probably never crossed her mind.

“I have Carpal Tunnel in both wrists,” she said, smiling, “but it was totally worth it.”