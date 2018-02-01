VIDEO: Ollie Schniederjans putts ball into water at TPC Scottsdale

Ollie Schniederjans was all over the map Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and it led to one difficult moment.

It was overall a good opening round for the 24-year-old, as Schniederjans posted a 3-under 68 at TPC Scottsdale to put himself just a few off the lead and in early contention.

But a sour moment at the 17th stood out. Schniederjans drove the green on the reachable par 4, but he left himself in an awkward position some 75 feet away. From this spot, it basically required perfect touch to get the ball anywhere near the hole.

Even being a bit off could end in disaster. Unfortunately for Schniederjans, that’s exactly what happened as he putted his ball into the water.

That’s tough to see. Schniederjans went from a putt for eagle to (after a penalty drop) a shot from the rough just off the green for par. He would eventually make bogey.

Yes, this is a rough moment. But if you’re feeling bad, a reminder: Tiger Woods putted a ball into the water during the first round of the 2005 Masters … and he ended up winning that tournament.

We’re not saying Schniederjans will also find the same winner’s fate this week, but it’d be foolish to say his chances are dead because of one bad moment.

Another thing: while the putt wasn’t great, part of the problem was the poor position Schniederjans left himself in after the tee shot.

It wasn’t the first time, either, as a few holes earlier Schniederjans left himself a tremendously difficult putt after a poor approach.

He somehow made that one look easy.

Really, though, the strangest moment from Schniederjans on Thursday was the fact that the hatless wonder actually wore a cap for one hole in the first round.

Ollie is wearing a hat.

Ollie is WEARING A HAT.

OLLIE IS WEARING A HAT. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/lEuh9zSaHh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2018

So yeah, there’s plenty to digest from this guy after this opening round.

Still, if Schniederjans can put up a 68 through all this … imagine what his ceiling is this week.